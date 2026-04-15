150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

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Karen Harvey's avatar
Karen Harvey
2h

Thanks for the link fix. I will definitely try to find this. I live in NYC and am fascinated by the art world of the 70s. From what I've heard about the rest of the 70s in the City, however, not sure if I would have enjoyed actually living there then! I keep thinking of the reaction of today's hordes of tourists if they entered a time warp and ended up in NY in, say, 1977--panic, most likely.

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ryan's avatar
ryan
4h

Every day is an entire life 😭🙏🏼

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