Think Revenge of the Nerds meets Altered States? There aren’t many good stoner movies, a subgenre that rarely takes itself too seriously, one of its only charms. Richard Linklater’s 1993 classic Dazed and Confused is a personal favorite, as is 1998’s Half-Baked, starring Dave Chappelle. The last great example of the genre is probably 2008’s Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay, the sequel to Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle.

And now there’s Pizza Movie, a high-concept buddy comedy about college losers who find, and take, an experimental drug that sends them on an epic quest to leave their dorm room and pick up a pizza delivered to the lobby. Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo and Sean Giambore are genuinely hilarious as socially-awkward BFFs on an acid trip from hell. Lulu Wilson joins as a fellow misfit; she’s fried too. The comedy is juvenile but also surreal and sweet-natured.