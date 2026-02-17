Photo: Paramount Pictures

I regret to inform you that Primate is trashy but enjoyable if you’re into pretty people being ripped apart by a pet chimpanzee named Ben, mad with rabies. It’s basically Cujo meets Dustin Checks In. Director Johannes Roberts isn’t reinventing the horror wheel here. The plot is basic: sexy people, a remote beach house, a rampaging monster. There’s plenty of blood. Faces are peeled off, heads are smashed in. Ben kills with fists and fangs. We all learn a valuable lesson: beware of families that adopt wild animals.

The cast of beautiful, if forgettable, actors dutifully perform their duties, including Johnny Sequoyah as Lucy, one of Ben’s sisters. Luckily, for fans of gore, they’re mostly disposable. Oscar-winner Troy Kotsur is the dad who owns the house where the massacre takes place. One thing that makes this movie work? The main character is a dude in a monkey suit. Minimal CGI.