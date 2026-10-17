Photo: A24

I remember watching the NBC docuseries To Catch A Predator, starring TV journalist Chris Hansen, who ambushed pedophiles lured to bland suburban houses. Hansen seemed to relish toying with these creeps. He even had catchphrases like “You see how this looks?”

To Catch A Predator was never about justice. It was entertainment. Now it’s a movie by director Lance Oppenheim. His Primetime is a delirious tragicomedy about showbiz. Robert Pattinson portrays another magnificent sleazeball, Chris Hansen himself, a vain, faithless diva with vampiric intensity. Pattinson’s the star, but Merritt Wever commands every scene she’s in as Hansen’s soulless, gum-chewing producer. Skyler Gisondo is a naive actor forced to play jailbait victimized by the role.

Who’s the predator in Primetime? Sure, it’s the alleged pedos who we’re asked to sympathize with for a few subversive moments. But it’s also Hansen, hungry for scalps and ratings, less concerned with saving the children.