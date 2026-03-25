Photo: Amazon Studios

Directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller marry the relaxed silliness of their comedies, like 21 Jump Street and The Lego Movie, with sci-fi author Andy Weir’s bestseller Project Hail Mary, which, like his novel The Martian, also a Hollywood hit, is about a man, alone, far from home. The movie is a schmaltzy, 156-minute-long, SFX-heavy mishmash of past blockbusters (2001! E.T.!) anchored by goofy-gorgeous Ryan Gosling at the peak of his superstar powers. At times, Project Hail Mary reminded me of Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, only funny. Those comparisons aren’t meant to diminish what is a genuinely fun time at the movies.

Sandra Hüller costars as the icy scientist leading the efforts to save the world from a dying sun. She is a perfect straight man to Gosling’s accidental hero, a former microbiologist-turned-high school teacher. It’s no spoiler to shout out Rocky, an adorable, scene-stealing alien spider-thing made out of rubble.

Photo: Shout! Studio

Photo: MTV Films

Photo: Universal Pictures

Photo: Neon