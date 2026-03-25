150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

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Eric Winick's avatar
Eric Winick
3d

To say this movie is a disaster would be underselling it, but I have to say, the one thing I thought as I emerged into the bright Windsor Terrace sun was, "An editor! My kingdom for an editor!"

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David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
3dEdited

Andy Weir is a lucky man- most science fiction writers don't get even one of their books adapted for the movies, let alone two- and in his lifetime... (Philip K. Dick and Robert Heinlein didn't get most of their best known work adapted until after they died).

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