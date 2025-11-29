Photo: Paramount Pictures

America is a reality TV show–based economy in The Running Man: The only way a working-class dad can save his sick kid is to survive 30 days while being hunted on camera by trained killers.

Edgar Wright is usually a clever, subversive director of genre movies. He’s subdued here. This is a responsible Hollywood adaptation of a Stephen King short story that doesn’t improve on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s tighter, more flamboyant 1987 version.

Wright delivers some action-packed future shocks designed to please popcorn enthusiasts. Michael Cera shows up as a revolutionary in a booby-trapped house. If only the rest of the flick were as funny and bonkers as Cera taking on a small army of corporate thugs. I regret to inform you that I am a Glen Powell fan; he’s a looser, more combustible Matthew McConaughey. Colman Domingo is too genuine to play a game show host; Lee Pace is wasted.