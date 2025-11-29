Photo: Mubi

The plodding Norwegian-language family drama Sentimental Value promises epiphanies and confrontations but sputters along, offering a few chilly, charming moments mostly thanks to a cast that clicks.

Stellan Skarsgård plays an aging filmmaker and boorish absentee father who tries to make up for years of neglect by writing a beautiful screenplay. He is too impish for a man who walked out on his daughters. Elle Fanning is a Hollywood star caught in the orbit of Skarsgård’s genius.

This is director Joachim Trier’s follow-up to his raved-about romantic dramedy The Worst Person in the World, and it stars that film’s lead, Renate Reinsve, who is permanently soulful as an estranged daughter trying to maintain emotional boundaries. But it is Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, as the younger sister, who gives the most nuanced performance. Children of divorce will have old wounds poked, but this portrait of a broken family feels tidy and predictable.