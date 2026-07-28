Photo: First Run Features

In the early-to-mid 80s, filmmaker Ross McElwee was preparing to direct a documentary about Civil War General Sherman’s ‘March to the Sea’ military campaign and its lingering effects on the South. But before he could begin filming, he was dumped by his girlfriend. This sudden heartbreak sends him into a personal crisis, and he turns the camera on himself, his relationships with women, and his fears of nuclear war while meandering the South. The result is a droll, reflective masterpiece about loneliness.

McElwee is emotionally adrift. Melancholy and horny. He hangs out with his caring, slightly judgemental sister and an aspiring actress, and is briefly involved with a linguist living on a remote island off the coast. He stalks Burt Reynolds. We meet Charleen, an eccentric poet, teacher, and mentor, desperate to play matchmaker. In between awkward (and funny) vignettes, he mentions Sherman. McElwee is compassionate to everyone but McElwee.