150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

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Char Breshgold Words/Pictures's avatar
Char Breshgold Words/Pictures
11h

I loved Sherman’s March when I saw it in the 80s. Wondering how it would hold up today. I can’t wait to see the new one. Love reading your reviews! 🙏🏼

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