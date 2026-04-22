Photo: Utopia

This 77-minute-long comedy is also a nail-biting thriller about a young college woman navigating the shiva of a distant relative attended by her smothering parents, an ex-girlfriend, a married man who pays her for sex, and a small army of weight-obsessed yentas. She’s trapped in a house full of emotional terrorists. It took me two hours to watch Shiva Baby because I kept pausing it so I could get up and walk around, breathe, and shake off the anxiety.

As Danielle, Rachel Sennott is awkward perfection. Is she likable? No. Am I likable? Not always. Her Danielle is a relatable mix of fragile and defiant, a woman torn between eating all the bagels and none of the bagels. Written and directed by Emma Seligman, Shiva, Baby is a claustrophobic cringefest that is almost unbearable until Seligman pulls off a surprise, warmhearted ending: the dead can’t forgive, but the living can.

Retro 150 Word Review: ‘Bottoms’ (2023)