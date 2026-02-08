150 Word Review: 'Singles' (1992)
State of love and trust
Singles ages better than most Gen X comedies. Reality Bites is probably the most famous of the overly-ironic 1990s coming-of-age movies, starring a generation’s worth of hot Hollywood talent (Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke, Ben Stiller, who also directed)
Writer/director Cameron Crowe’s Singles is less polished and, as a result, timeless. a blunt, compassionate rom-com about twentysomethings trying to connect. Kyra Sedgwick and Campbell Scott give nuanced performances as prickly lovers struggling to open up. A radiant Bridget Fonda plays a waitress/aspiring architect who gives her heart to a doofus musician, a perfectly cast Matt Dillon.
Cameron captures a moment and an eccentric city—Seattle at the dawn of grunge—and fills it with music from little-known bands like Soundgarden and Pearl Jam. That was 33 years ago. There were no cell phones. Dating was a contact sport. But being young and lonely, then and now, is always alienating.
150 Word Reviews is a free newsletter—if you’re a subscriber, thanks! If not, sign up; my opinions on movies are Mercifully Short™, and my essays are full of feelings. A hearty THANK YOU to my (few but mighty) paid subscribers who help me pay my (many) bills.
Still prefer reality bites, can’t lie
Liked it so much, watched it twice. In the early-mid 90s.
Went back a decade later and “Singles” had lost its mojo.
I had changed.