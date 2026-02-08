Photo: Warner Bros.

Singles ages better than most Gen X comedies. Reality Bites is probably the most famous of the overly-ironic 1990s coming-of-age movies, starring a generation’s worth of hot Hollywood talent (Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke, Ben Stiller, who also directed)

Writer/director Cameron Crowe’s Singles is less polished and, as a result, timeless. a blunt, compassionate rom-com about twentysomethings trying to connect. Kyra Sedgwick and Campbell Scott give nuanced performances as prickly lovers struggling to open up. A radiant Bridget Fonda plays a waitress/aspiring architect who gives her heart to a doofus musician, a perfectly cast Matt Dillon.

Cameron captures a moment and an eccentric city—Seattle at the dawn of grunge—and fills it with music from little-known bands like Soundgarden and Pearl Jam. That was 33 years ago. There were no cell phones. Dating was a contact sport. But being young and lonely, then and now, is always alienating.