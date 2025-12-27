Photo: Nordisk Film

I prayed to the dark gods of action movies for a sequel to 2022’s Sisu, and they smiled upon me. The original was but an inspired Nazi killing. In Sisu: Road to Revenge, it’s the Soviet Union’s turn: our hero drives a truck into Red-occupied territory to the house where his family was murdered, dismantles it, and hauls it back to Finland.

Stephen Lang is an English-speaking (but Russian-accented) Commie officer on a mission to hunt down my dude. Jorma Tommila returns as Aatami, a middle-aged force of nature who has Wolverine-like healing powers. He gets shot, stabbed, and whipped, but feels no pain. The action in the first movie was cartoonish yet grounded, whereas in Sisu: Road to Revenge the stunts are too outrageous. He flips a tank, fights a plane, rides a missile. Tommila has beautiful eyes. I could stare into them—as he machine guns bad guys—for hours.