150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Winick's avatar
Eric Winick
3d

Jack Nicholson and Amanda Peet, 2003: the couple we didn't know we didn't need.

Jon Hamm and Amanda Peet, 2024: the couple we all want to be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 John DeVore
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture