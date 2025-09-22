Photo: A24

I don't like using terms like 'dramedy' or 'comedy-drama' to describe movies like Sorry, Baby, which is a drama that happens to be funny. It's sad, but also, haha. Agnes is a literature professor at a small university at the start of her career. We first meet her and her best friend, Lydie, during a weekend visit to the college town where they both met. Lydie has big news, but Agnes seems stuck in the past. (Who isn't?)

Sorry, Baby is the directorial debut of Eva Victor, who also wrote the screenplay and stars as Agnes. Victor's movie finds pockets of uncomfortable humor in an offbeat story about trauma. Their performance is vulnerable and grounded, as is Naomi Ackie's Lydie. It's a human story, too, heartbreaking and forgiving and awkward. This is a unique movie, if only because Victor is so willing to subject their audience to darkness and light.