150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Janowski's avatar
Mike Janowski
3d

Sounds good. United Airlines has an A24 channel on their in-flight system, and I got 9 hours to fill from Frankfurt to Chicago. Looking forward to it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by John DeVore and others
Mike Janowski's avatar
Mike Janowski
2d

Thank you! I'll look for them. At the gate now! Nine-us hours of uninterrupted movie time!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John DeVore
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture