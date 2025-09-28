Photo: Neon

Is this one of my favorite movies of the year? Yes. Splitsville is a spittake funny sex comedy about infidelity and co-dependence that is ingeniously unpredictable and inappropriate.

When middle-aged doofus Carey is dumped by his wife during a road trip, his immediate reaction is to jump out of the car and run—for miles— to the house of his childhood best friend and his wife, who, later that night, confess that their marriage is open. Then things get messy. There are betrayals and slap fights.

Co-written and starring Michael Angelo Covino and Kyle Marvin, both marvelously deadpan, and directed by Covino, Spitsville isn’t a run-of-the-mill dramedy about millennial squishes. No, no. It’s blessed with a gonzo sense of humor and compassion for all the emotionally sloppy characters. This is Dakota Johnson at her most likable as a woman torn between two impulsive bros. People are broken; thankfully, love is glue.