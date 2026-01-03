Photo: 20th Century Studios

Portrait of an artist as a rock star. Last year’s Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown freed itself from that genre’s usual rags-to-rock-and-roll-riches story. Director Scott Cooper pulls off the same trick in the clunkily titled Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. Whether or not you are familiar with The Boss (and who isn’t?), you’re introduced to a successful musician winding down after a high-energy performance. He’s at the end of something and about to begin a new journey, which feels obvious at first.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is more than “How was Born in the U.S.A. written?” It’s a surprising exploration of childhood trauma, depression, and forgiveness. Jeremy Allen White is almost too soulful and pouty as Bruce Springsteen, but his scenes with Jeremy Strong, as manager Jon Landau, are genuinely intimate; these friends clearly love each other. Springsteen isn’t perfect, but his gritty, stripped-down album Nebraska is flawless.

Photo: Searchlight Pictures

