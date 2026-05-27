Photo: Disney Studios

The Mandalorian and Grogu (henceforth abbreviated to ManGu) is almost an experimental film by Star Wars standards, a blockbuster franchise that has always been a junk drawer of cultural odds and ends. This new installment is inspired by regular Lucas obsessions, like Japanese samurai movies and Flash Gordon. But director Jon Favreau brings Robert Altman energy to a galaxy far, far away.

At worst, ManGu reeks of corporate strategy. Baby Yoda merchandise isn’t going to move itself. There are a few Star Wars shoutouts. Chewie’s favorite chess game! Jabba’s (sexy?) son! Look at that-that, it’s an AT-AT! Pedro Pascal’s mustachioed mug shows up for five ho-hum minutes. Sigourney Weaver is a pro, patiently enduring X-position. The monster-to-human ratio is, easily, 5 to 1. ManGu is at its best when an adopted goblin son silently cares for his sick knight-errant father. There’s a nifty reference to Night of the Hunter, too.

Photo: Janus Films

Photo: 20th Century Fox

Photo: M&A Productions

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