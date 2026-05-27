150 Word Review: 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu' (2026)
Another hope
The Mandalorian and Grogu (henceforth abbreviated to ManGu) is almost an experimental film by Star Wars standards, a blockbuster franchise that has always been a junk drawer of cultural odds and ends. This new installment is inspired by regular Lucas obsessions, like Japanese samurai movies and Flash Gordon. But director Jon Favreau brings Robert Altman energy to a galaxy far, far away.
At worst, ManGu reeks of corporate strategy. Baby Yoda merchandise isn’t going to move itself. There are a few Star Wars shoutouts. Chewie’s favorite chess game! Jabba’s (sexy?) son! Look at that-that, it’s an AT-AT! Pedro Pascal’s mustachioed mug shows up for five ho-hum minutes. Sigourney Weaver is a pro, patiently enduring X-position. The monster-to-human ratio is, easily, 5 to 1. ManGu is at its best when an adopted goblin son silently cares for his sick knight-errant father. There’s a nifty reference to Night of the Hunter, too.
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Hi John. I just assumed this sequel was a money grab. I’m gonna see it. Just because you saw it.
Robert Altman?!?!?! Come on! I caught a Hard Boiled shootout reference also. That doesn't make this soulless money grab an heir to John Woo. The worst part about this film is that it turned off my 11 year-old son and all his friends to "Star Wars for babies"