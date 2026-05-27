150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

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Lance Rosenthal's avatar
Lance Rosenthal
3dEdited

Hi John. I just assumed this sequel was a money grab. I’m gonna see it. Just because you saw it.

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Doug Hesney's avatar
Doug Hesney
3dEdited

Robert Altman?!?!?! Come on! I caught a Hard Boiled shootout reference also. That doesn't make this soulless money grab an heir to John Woo. The worst part about this film is that it turned off my 11 year-old son and all his friends to "Star Wars for babies"

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