150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

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Mark Butler's avatar
Mark Butler
3d

My favorite dance movie ever. The Paso Doble!

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Tony Russo's avatar
Tony Russo
3d

I liked this movie because I felt like it was making fun of me for how much I was going to hate it. Every other Luhrmann movie undermines my initial take (I don’t think he was having me on), but that’s still why I love it.

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