Photo: Warner Bros.

Superhero movies shouldn’t be taken seriously. Supergirl wants to be taken seriously, but c’mon. When we meet the title character, she is on a multi-planet bender, celebrating her 23rd birthday with her dog, Krypto.

Milly Alcock is dashing as our traumatized hero, but director Craig Gillespie doesn’t seem to have any confidence in her. There are two plots: “kill the pirates who killed my father” and “someone poisoned my dog.” Jason Momoa drops in as fan-favorite Lobo, a cigar-chomping, wisecracking bounty hunter who should be more fun but isn’t. Alock has the charisma, but this is a movie drained of joy by either suits or a mediocre screenplay, or both. There’s a sex trafficking subplot that is timely, I suppose, but also exploitative. The needledrops are A.I. (they must be.) On the positive side, there are a ton of non-CGI aliens—let’s hear it for weird rubber masks and puppets.

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