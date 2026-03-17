150 Word Review: 'The Black Hole' (1979)
Space madness
George Lucas’ Star Wars upended Hollywood, inspiring countless space-themed imitations, the weirdest of which was Disney’s trippy, gorgeous, cerebral The Black Hole, a loose retelling of Jules Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea set on a massive haunted spaceship. The cast is late 70s perfection: Anthony Perkins, Ernest Borgnine, Yvette Mimieux, and Robert Forster. Maximilian Schell rants as a Captain Nemo-like madman. Roddy McDowall is the voice of floating robot V.I.N.C.E.N.T., a charming R2D2 rip-off. There are plenty of laser gun shootouts. The black hole itself swirls like a giant, star-strewn mouth in the distance.
The Black Hole earns its PG rating, a Disney first. The demonic blood-red robot Maximilian murders one of our heroes with spinning blades! The special effects hold up: a deadly meteor shower is a highlight. The ending is a memorable headscratcher: a trip into the black hole yields an impressionistic journey to heaven and hell.
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In the '70s Disney tried to outdo "Star Wars" by overplaying it. In the 21st century, they conquered it more easily by buying it.