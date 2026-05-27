150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

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Characters & Shadows
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What makes The Bridge on the River Kwai so enduring is that it understands duty as both virtue and danger. Colonel Nicholson is not a simple fool, nor merely a proud man. That is what makes him terrifyingly interesting. He possesses discipline, courage, endurance, and a genuine sense of form — but these virtues slowly detach themselves from their proper end. Order becomes obsession. Honor becomes self-enclosure. Excellence becomes collaboration with the wrong thing. That is the film’s moral brilliance: it shows how a man can remain “principled” while losing sight of reality. The bridge is not only a military object. It is Nicholson’s inner architecture made visible — impressive, coherent, disciplined, and finally catastrophic. Few war films understand so well that madness can sometimes arrive dressed as duty.

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