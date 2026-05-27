150 Word Review: 'The Bridge On The River Kwai' (1957)
Men at work
Director David Lean’s The Bridge on the River Kwai is, at heart, an anti-war movie about two flawed, stubborn enemies, both representing great but opposing colonial powers, learning, through pain and struggle, how much they have in common. And in the middle, a cynical American who just wants to go home.
This movie belongs to Alec Guinness’s Colonel Nicholson, a by-the-books British officer who will not bend. He is magnificent, but so are his co-stars, including Sessue Hayakawa as Colonel Saito, the Japanese commander. As the American who DGAF, William Holden gives another one of his great performances. He’s a bastard, but he’s our bastard.
The Japanese need a bridge built. The British POWs refuse to be broken. A compromise is reached, and madness ensues. There is no WWII romanticism here. The visual and emotional scale is profound. This is one of Lean’s perfect movies, along with Lawrence of Arabia.
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What makes The Bridge on the River Kwai so enduring is that it understands duty as both virtue and danger. Colonel Nicholson is not a simple fool, nor merely a proud man. That is what makes him terrifyingly interesting. He possesses discipline, courage, endurance, and a genuine sense of form — but these virtues slowly detach themselves from their proper end. Order becomes obsession. Honor becomes self-enclosure. Excellence becomes collaboration with the wrong thing. That is the film’s moral brilliance: it shows how a man can remain “principled” while losing sight of reality. The bridge is not only a military object. It is Nicholson’s inner architecture made visible — impressive, coherent, disciplined, and finally catastrophic. Few war films understand so well that madness can sometimes arrive dressed as duty.