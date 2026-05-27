Photo: Columbia Pictures

Director David Lean’s The Bridge on the River Kwai is, at heart, an anti-war movie about two flawed, stubborn enemies, both representing great but opposing colonial powers, learning, through pain and struggle, how much they have in common. And in the middle, a cynical American who just wants to go home.

This movie belongs to Alec Guinness’s Colonel Nicholson, a by-the-books British officer who will not bend. He is magnificent, but so are his co-stars, including Sessue Hayakawa as Colonel Saito, the Japanese commander. As the American who DGAF, William Holden gives another one of his great performances. He’s a bastard, but he’s our bastard.

The Japanese need a bridge built. The British POWs refuse to be broken. A compromise is reached, and madness ensues. There is no WWII romanticism here. The visual and emotional scale is profound. This is one of Lean’s perfect movies, along with Lawrence of Arabia.