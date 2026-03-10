150 Word Review: 'The Commitments' (1991)
Destination anywhere
This is a musical for people who don’t love musicals (and, of course, for people who adore musicals, like yours truly.) Director Alan Parker’s The Commitments is a gritty Irish fable about working-class lads and lassies who burn bright, briefly, when they form a soul band singing the hits of Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, and James Brown, to name a few. Parker and screenwriter Roddy Doyle have a soft spot for kids who can’t afford dreams. Dublin is a grungy slum, but that doesn’t keep our heroes from shooting for the stars.
The musical segments — all performances of golden oldie bangers — are deadly, but it’s the Irish hopefuls you’re rooting for. Everyone is charming, from Robert Atkins’ manager with a dream to Andrew Strong as the obnoxious, full-throated singer Deco. There are too many wonderful actors to name (Maria Doyle Kennedy! Johnny Murphy!). Better to have loved and lost, etc.
That CD played and played until she could play no more
Colm Meaney!