Photo: 20th Century Fox

This is a musical for people who don’t love musicals (and, of course, for people who adore musicals, like yours truly.) Director Alan Parker’s The Commitments is a gritty Irish fable about working-class lads and lassies who burn bright, briefly, when they form a soul band singing the hits of Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, and James Brown, to name a few. Parker and screenwriter Roddy Doyle have a soft spot for kids who can’t afford dreams. Dublin is a grungy slum, but that doesn’t keep our heroes from shooting for the stars.

The musical segments — all performances of golden oldie bangers — are deadly, but it’s the Irish hopefuls you’re rooting for. Everyone is charming, from Robert Atkins’ manager with a dream to Andrew Strong as the obnoxious, full-throated singer Deco. There are too many wonderful actors to name (Maria Doyle Kennedy! Johnny Murphy!). Better to have loved and lost, etc.