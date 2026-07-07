Photo: A24

In 2017, Hugh Jackman starred in Logan, an R-rated movie about an aging Wolverine. The Death of Robin Hood, also starring Jackman, is more of the same, a violent deconstruction of one of Western literature's great heroes. Robin is a brutal outlaw hunted into old age by the kin of those he'd murdered, but who benefits from great PR. Those tales of "robbing from the rich to give to the poor?" Lies. Little John? A psycho. Robin ends up wounded on an island run by a kindly nun.

Director Michael Sarnoski's debut, Pig, was wonderful, but this is an adolescent mess. Jodie Comer is too good for the project. Arguably, so is Bill Skarsgård as John. Jackman seems impressed with himself, but we've seen "Sad Jackman" before. What's galling isn't the unneccesary/unrelenting gore; it's Robin's redemption. He doesn't earn one. And it takes forever to get to the death part.