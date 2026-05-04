Photo: 20th Century Studios

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is a “legacy sequel,” which is another way of saying “cash grab,” and there’s nothing wrong with making a few hundred million bucks revisiting characters and plots from beloved movies decades later, starring leads who still look fabulous. But this follow-up to the 2006 hit starring Anne Hathaway as an idealistic journalist who finds herself working for a fashion magazine run by Meryl Streep’s imposing editor-in-chief is also a sort of corporate post-apocalypse. Twenty years later, the media industry is shattering. Hathaway’s do-gooder is a serious reporter who gets laid off and needs a job. Again. Meanwhile, Miranda Priestly’s empire is in decline. This is a comedy! With fashion. There’s also an unintentional sadness hanging over everything. You can’t go home again. Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt return as amusing, familiar caricatures. It’s too bad KT Tunstall’s upbeat one-hit wonder “Suddenly I See” wasn’t reprised.