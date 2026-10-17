150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

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Olivier Lefevre's avatar
Olivier Lefevre
Oct 18

It would make the perfect double bill with Mother Joan of the Angels by Jerzy Kawalerowicz. Pretty lurid in places, too, but much, much sadder.

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