What if The Crucible was about a sexually repressed, crooked-backed mother superior whose lies lead to the execution of The Horniest Man in 17th-Century France? Add a little Marat/Sade, and you get director Ken Russell’s stylish 1971 shocker The Devils.
Once banned in parts of Europe, this movie earns its scandalous reputation as a heady hothouse historical drama about Catholics gone wild. There’s sexual violence, bodily fluids, sacrilege. The infamous “Rape of Christ” scene, recently restored for a theatrical rerelease, is one exhausting orgy: naked nuns hump a statue of the savior with hippie-like abandon.
Vanessa Redgrave’s Bride of Christ can’t contain her lusts. Oliver Reed plays a studly priest who beds every woman in town. The Devils influenced hits like The Exorcist and Monty Python and the Holy Grail. If the plague doesn’t get you, the politics will; Cardinal Richelieu and his henchmen get off on torturing free thinkers.
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It would make the perfect double bill with Mother Joan of the Angels by Jerzy Kawalerowicz. Pretty lurid in places, too, but much, much sadder.