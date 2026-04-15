Photo: A24

Zendaya is Emma, the most relatable character in director Kristoffer Borgli’s dark comedy The Drama, which co-stars Robert Pattinson as her fiancé, Charlie. She is vulnerable from the get-go; no one else is. During a wine-fueled, pre-wedding tasting with friends, secrets are revealed. I am desperate to reveal what Emma confesses during an unadvised game of “what’s the worst thing you’ve done?” Suffice to say, what she did or didn’t do upsets everyone, including Alana Haim, who is burdened with playing a character who has to get Unreasonably Angry for the plot to inch forward. Emma did nothing wrong!

The Drama is refreshing at times, a rare examination of Millennial social mores that seeks to mock and provoke instead of comfort. It also manages to humanize a frequent national horror. Pattinson is captivating as a spineless dweeb. The movie’s only flaw is a heel turn towards sentimentality at the end.

Photo: Lionsgate

Photo: Hulu

Photo: Janus Films

Photo: Searchlight