150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

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Karen Harvey's avatar
Karen Harvey
3h

Not sure where to put this comment, but the link to Peter Hujar's Day doesn't seem to be working. And, having read some other reviews, I'd be interested to read your take. Thanks!

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1 reply by John DeVore
ryan's avatar
ryan
3h

Damn! Yes!

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