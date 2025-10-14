Photo: Columbia Pictures

It’s hard to describe Hungarian actor Peter Lorre to a modern audience: gentle, timid, bug-eyed. He was short, his voice sing-songy. Often cast as heavily-accented villains or a fool, he was, in fact, a richly complex actor.

In the morally black and white noir The Man Behind The Mask, Lorre explores his inner rage and sorrows as a hopeful, skilled immigrant whose face is horribly burned in a fire at the fleabitten hotel where he hoped to start a new life.

Florey’s direction is straightforward; the operatic scene where the bandages come off and Lorre sees himself for the first time is cleverly edited. Lorre’s outcast is too grotesque to find work in polite society, and all is lost until he meets a small-time crook who doesn’t judge a book by its disfigured cover. Lorre’s Hungarian go-getter has a knack for crime, and with the spoils, he buys a mask.