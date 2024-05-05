150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John DeVore's avatar
John DeVore
May 5, 2024

CORRECTION: a valued subscriber who shall remain nameless pointed out to me via text that David Leitch did not direct John Wick -- he co-directed it but was not credited -- so I made a few wholly tweaks to correct that error. I apologize. Thank you for your continued support.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John DeVore · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture