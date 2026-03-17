150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

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Wren SD's avatar
Wren SD
1d

This sounds badass

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NagsHeadLocal's avatar
NagsHeadLocal
1d

A wonderful film I watch every chance I get. And the parking lot attendant was played by the great James Edwards, one of the true "hey, it's that guy" actors of the 50s and 60s.

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