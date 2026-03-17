Photo: United Artists

Twenty-eight-year-old Stanley Kubrick’s third feature film, The Killing, is a non-linear film noir that’s white as bone and black as the inside of a coffin. Sterling Hayden’s Johnny Clay is as cool as an ice-cream-scoop career criminal. His big plan to knock over a racetrack is foolproof, so he gathers a crew of fools and losers, each desperate in their own special way. Elisha Cook Jr. is one of Clay’s cronies, a sweaty cuckold married to Marie Windsor’s heartless dame. Timothy Carey stands out in a small role as a weasly sharpshooter eager to pull the trigger.

Co-written by Kubrick and hardboiled pulp writer Jim Thompson, The Killing is a disciplined autopsy of a heist gone wrong. The narrator is matter-of-fact. This movie is a clockwork; every greasy part fits and clicks, and it’s influenced everything from Reservoir Dogs to Ocean’s 11, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, and The Dark Knight.