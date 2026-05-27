Photo: 20th Century Fox

This is a surprisingly grim and ugly western, which is also the reason it’s one of the genre’s best. Henry Fonda plays a cowboy who just wants a drink in a small, podunk town. His old flame lives there, too, or used to, at least. While at the town’s only saloon, Fonda’s character and his partner, a quiet Harry Morgan, get caught up in a fever: a local rancher has been murdered, and a lynch mob is quickly formed. The townspeople fall upon three men they immediately suspect of murder, and decide to hang, the law be damned.

The Ox-Bow Incident resembles the classic 1957 courtroom drama 12 Angry Men, but it’s darker. Crueler. What started out as a call for justice turns into bloodlust. Fonda’s character knows better, but knowing better isn’t always enough. No one plays exhausted, decent, world-weary everyman like Fonda. The rest of the cast? Memorable.