150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

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Olivier Lefevre's avatar
Olivier Lefevre
3d

Truly a remarkable movie. I must take you to task for not mentioning the director, though. William Wellman may not be a familiar name nowadays but in my opinion he is one of the great. He had a knack for making deeply humane, empathetic movies, not unlike Elizabeth Gaskell in literature. At least in his pre-war and war period (I haven't seem any of his later movies).

This movie is also notable for one of the earliest sightings of the lovely Dana Andrews: he has a cameo role as one of the three unfortunates.

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