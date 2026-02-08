Photo: Netflix

Netflix movies are structurally lopsided because the streamer only seems to care about hooking viewers. The crime drama The Rip is a perfect example: it opens with a bang, then fizzles out.

The first few minutes of The Rip are a flurry of intense internal affairs interviews with an elite “tactical narcotics team,” cut with flashbacks to a gunfight involving the movie’s most important character, a cop we barely meet, whose complicated relationships with the leads are confusing.

The Rip reunites Oscar-winning besties Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as cops who find $20 million during a drug bust. Based on a true story, this should be a fun, gritty crooked cop opera, but it’s boring.

It’s depressing that Netflix can afford top-notch actors—Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Kyle Chandler—all spectacularly underused. Written and directed by Joe Carnahan, The Rip is visually murky and narratively confusing. But there’s plenty of lifeless exposition.