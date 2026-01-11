Photo: CinemaScópio

The main character is Wagner Moura, a widower and former professor who returns to his hometown with a plan: to flee a dictatorship with his son. But the other main character in director Kleber Mendonça Filho’s sprawling, Portuguese-language thriller The Secret Agent is Brazil in 1977, a country sick with corruption and violence. The movie opens on a corpse left to rot and ends on a man whose childhood was stolen by the state.

Set during the carnival holiday, Moura’s dashing but exhausted character seeks the company of other political dissidents while plotting an escape. Shout-out to Tânia Maria as chainsmoking subversive Dona Sebastiana. The Secret Agent honors the spy genre’s beats: hitmen, shootouts, codenames. But this is a requiem. The mood is mournful. To watch a story about the innocent being preyed upon by the venal, as an American, is to ask: why do we think we’re so special?

New 150 Word Review: ‘Hedda’ (2025)

Photo: Amazon MGM Studios

Photo: First Look Pictures

Photo: John DeVore, Good Catholic Boy

Photo: Universal Pictures

Photo: Warner Bros.