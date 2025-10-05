Photo: A24

Dwayne Johnson’s fake eyebrows are the most successful element in The Smashing Machine, writer-director Benny Safdie’s respectful and melodramatic tribute to the early days of the UFC, the now hugely popular cage fight.

The prosthetics transform Johnson’s famous face into that of the soft-spoken Mark Kerr, a wrestler-turned-MMA fighter who helped innovate the spectacle. The Rock never entirely disappears, though, and Safdie’s affection for Kerr flattens what dimension there might have been.

Ironically, Johnson shares one of Kerr’s weaknesses: a desire to be liked. The character gets hooked on drugs, love, and winning, and his sobriety journey isn’t compelling, especially for what is essentially a boxing movie. This bull rarely rages. He grins and mopes.

As his girlfriend, Emily Blunt has little to do except suffer her boyfriend’s fame and her own resentments. The fight scenes are predictable and plentiful. There’s a coda that’s more moving than what came before.