Photo: Warner Bros.

Has there ever been a sillier, bloodier, action-horror-comedy? The answer is yes, but you have to go back a few decades, and the director is probably Sam Raimi. They Will Kill You isn’t a perfect movie, but its heart is in the right place: ripped out, and thrown on the floor, bloody and beating.

Director and co-writer Kirill Sokolov is inspired by everything from Aliens and Oldboy to Hereditary and John Wick, and even cartoons like Woody Woodpecker. How is the violence? Great question: blood sprays everywhere. People are chopped, skewered, and decapitated. There’s an eyeball with a mind of its own, too.

Zazie Beetz is a human spring of energy; she’s funny and ferocious as a stranger who answers a job ad for a housekeeper at a fancy high-rise. The tenants aren’t who she thinks they are, and vice versa. Patricia Arquette is the villain. Like Beetz, she’s flawless.