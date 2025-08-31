150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Harvey's avatar
Karen Harvey
Sep 2

Wonderful review of "Together" and a subtitle that made me do a coffee spit-take. Not the place I would have dreamed of for a Turtles reference, but kudos. Where would you put this with "The Substance" in the apparent race for Best in Body Horror? Am I supposed to recoil in disgust with a tinge of pity at the last scene or laugh at its black humor? I'm afraid I did the latter, but wonder if it was supposed to be the former.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by John DeVore and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John DeVore
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture