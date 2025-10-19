Photo: Disney

As an abstract work of art, Disney’s Tron: Ares kind of works. It is at its most entertaining—and enthralling—when glowing red figures, freed from digital dimensions like genies from bottles, wreak havoc on real life to a terrific, thump-thumping score by Nine Inch Nails.

The problem with Ares and 2010’s Tron: Legacy is that they look like any other big-budget CGI blockbuster. The ahead-of-its-time original, with its mix of hand-painted black-and-white film and 3D-animated light cycles, is still a visual marvel. Tron was a cyberpunk fantasia two years before William Gibson coined the term. Both sequels are products of their time.

As a movie, Tron: Ares doesn’t make a ton of sense. Jared Leto stars as A.I. Jesus. Two corporations are at war. Each wants to turn ones and zeroes into flesh and blood—bad idea. Jeff Bridges has a whatever cameo, man. Whenever characters talked, I started to power down.