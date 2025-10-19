150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Iblings's avatar
Jeff Iblings
2d

I saw it and was floored by how boring the whole thing was. It was all info dumps and fight scenes. Greta Lee was the best part of the film, but was stuck inside of an uninspired script.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Matthew Clapham's avatar
Matthew Clapham
2d

This sounds right. The trailer had that high-octane visuals, pumping soundtrack feel that makes you think "Wow! This looks amazing!" and simultaneously "I probably just saw the only 90 seconds of footage of any interest in the whole movie."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 John DeVore
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture