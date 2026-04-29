150 Word Review: 'Undertone' (2025)
Did you hear that?
There are, surprisingly, many great movies about radio, like Oliver Stone’s prescient 1988 adaptation of Eric Bogosian’s play Talk Radio, starring a dynamite Bogosian spitting into a mic. The low-budget horror movie Undertone is also about radio’s blockbuster offspring, podcasts, specifically, a podcast about “all things creepy.” Do listeners call in to pre-recorded podcasts? Don’t ask those kinds of questions, and everything will be fine.
Writer/director Ian Tuason takes his time telling a spooky story of a lonely woman recording episodes while watching over her dying mother. When her cohost, a cheerful, caring disembodied voice, shares “found audio” of a couple’s encounter with supernatural forces, things slowly start to implode. As the podcaster, Nina Kiri wears her character’s unhappiness like a veil. There is no gore or jump scares, just dread and shadows and something, someone, lurking behind you. The sound design is phenomenal; intense, unsettling, at times, claustrophobic.
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