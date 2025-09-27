150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alyson Mosquera Dutemple's avatar
Alyson Mosquera Dutemple
14h

I was just thinking it was time to rewatch! I’m taking this review as a sign!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 John DeVore
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture