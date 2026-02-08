Photo: Condor Entertainments

This ambitious, low-budget, English-language, French-Lithuanian post-apocalyptic film is beautiful and bleak, a dead world overrun by genetic experiments and biological horrors, populated by high-tech haves, starving have-nots, and disposable artificial slaves, known as Jugs.

The title character is a 13-year-old who scavenges with help from a drone piloted telepathically by her paralyzed father, whose brother, a wonderfully awful Eddie Marsan, runs an orphanage and trades blood for seeds genetically engineered to fail after one harvest by the Citadel, a techno-oligarchy.

Raffiella Chapman’s Vesper is resilient and wounded, a brilliant girl with a predator for an uncle. The dark forest where she lives is something out of a Grimm’s fairytale. As Camellia, the mysterious survivor of a crashed Citadel ship, Rosy McEwen is ethereal and secretive. The world of Vesper is thoughtfully considered: tactile, rotted, hopeless. Co-directors Kristina Buožytė and Bruno Samper tell a quiet, disturbing story about struggle and hope.