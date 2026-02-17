Photo: Sony Pictures

This is my favorite of director Christopher Guest’s improvisational comedies, even though Best in Show is his most fully realized movie. Both embrace over-the-top gay stereotypes. Waiting for Guffman, though, is the sweeter of the two.

The main character of Guffman, Corky St. Clair, a flamboyant Guest, is a hoot, a fabulous fish who floated belly-up downstream from New York City to a Midwestern pond. Corky is an actor-slash-director-slash-diva whose wife, Bonnie, we never meet. He’s on a mission from the theater gods to make a musical about Blaine, Missouri.

The entire cast is a riot, but the two stand-outs are Fred Willard and Catherine O’Hara as co-dependent travel agents bitten by the acting bug. They both play my favorite kind of clown: the overly confident buffoon. You can’t keep your eyes off O’Hara, with her vulnerable eyes and demented smile, and that’s true in everything she’s ever been in.