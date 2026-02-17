150 Word Review: 'Waiting For Guffman' (1996)
"Stool Capital of the World"
This is my favorite of director Christopher Guest’s improvisational comedies, even though Best in Show is his most fully realized movie. Both embrace over-the-top gay stereotypes. Waiting for Guffman, though, is the sweeter of the two.
The main character of Guffman, Corky St. Clair, a flamboyant Guest, is a hoot, a fabulous fish who floated belly-up downstream from New York City to a Midwestern pond. Corky is an actor-slash-director-slash-diva whose wife, Bonnie, we never meet. He’s on a mission from the theater gods to make a musical about Blaine, Missouri.
The entire cast is a riot, but the two stand-outs are Fred Willard and Catherine O’Hara as co-dependent travel agents bitten by the acting bug. They both play my favorite kind of clown: the overly confident buffoon. You can’t keep your eyes off O’Hara, with her vulnerable eyes and demented smile, and that’s true in everything she’s ever been in.
Loved it, and your review.
Boring! Boring! Boring! Boring! 🛸