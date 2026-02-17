150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Janowski's avatar
Mike Janowski
1d

Loved it, and your review.

Reply
Share
Cat Jones's avatar
Cat Jones
2d

Boring! Boring! Boring! Boring! 🛸

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John DeVore · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture