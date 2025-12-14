150 Word Review: 'Wake Up Dead Man’ (2025)
Catholic guilty
Kyrie eleison. Director/writer Rian Johnson’s cheeky love letters to Agatha Christie–style whodunits are fun but uneven; the last one, Glass Onion, was, in a word, bloated. But this third Knives Out movie is the best of the series. Set in a sleepy upstate New York town, Wake Up Dead Man is more grounded than previous entries, but still... ridiculous. It’s a luminous, pop-Gothic murder mystery that is also an unexpectedly sincere exploration of faith. Josh O’Connor is soulful as a young priest with a dark past who wants to help the lost and spread the word of Christ. Daniel Craig returns as dandy detective Benoit Blanc, a flamboyant Southern gentleman, but this time he’s more subdued. His rapport with O’Connor helps.
The cast includes a thundering Josh Brolin, Andrew Scott, and a terrific Glenn Close. The “impossible murder” is impossible, but there are moments of grace that are most welcome.
So funny, we just watched this last night and were both pretty underwhelmed…but I really enjoyed The Glass Onion 😂
I’m excited to watch it this coming weekend. Josh is a sleeper star & has amazing presence!