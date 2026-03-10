150 Word Reviews

Olivier Lefevre
1d

"Netflix doesn’t make movies; [it] extrudes content." Come on, that's a cheap and facile shot. What about the other War Machine, Calibre, the last two Jeremy Saulnier movies, Train Dreams etc etc? Yes, Netflix only distributed some of those but they didn't produce this one either. If you want to blame someone for the new War Machine being dreck, blame Lionsgate.

Anyway, in this case Alan Ritchson is so hunkalicious, it hardly matters.

JULIA HUBBEL
1d

Yep. That's pretty much it. OH and War Machine 2 is already being written. Of course it is.

