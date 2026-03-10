Photo: Netflix

Alan Ritchson is a truck-sized hamburger of a man. He’s near perfect as Amazon Prime’s Reacher, a wandering, mystery-solving juggernaut. He’s a formidable and charming screen presence, even when starring in uninspired genre dreck like Netflix’s new sci-fi action movie War Machine. Some Netflix movies become instant classics (Roma, Da 5 Bloods, Train Dreams). Most are cinematic soft-serve (The Electric State, The Grey Man, Bright). The streamer doesn’t discriminate. (I do.)

War Machine follows a PTSD-plagued, nearly-over-the-hill vet played by Ritchson, who is obsessed with becoming an elite Army Ranger. Then, during a training mission, Ritchson’s hero and the other recruits come face-to-face with a deadly alien robot… a machine that wages war. Lots of Ranger hopefuls are blown into bloody chunks. Ritchson’s character is not a joiner; he’s haunted by his brother’s death. Can he kick-ass? Definitely. Can he lead? Only time will tell. Is that Dennis Quaid? Yes!