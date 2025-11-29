Photo: Universal Pictures

For a musical to work on screen or stage, it needs at least one great song, preferably more. This is true for Wicked: the best bangers are in the first movie, which means Wicked: For Good never really takes off. (The truth is, this was always the Broadway show’s flaw. Act one is better.) It also falters because there’s less dancing.

Director Jon Chu’s joyless follow-up is visually dreary; at times, it looks like the camera is wearing sunglasses. Wicked: For Good swaps part one’s brief flashes of soul and weirdness for political plot machinations. The deconstruction of a beloved American fable turns out to be the least interesting thing about it.

The movie only soars whenever Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande share the frame as opposing, superhero-y witches. They’re magnetic together. If both films were just a six-minute version of them singing “Defying Gravity,” I’d be gladderous and cheerifical.

Photo: Paramount Pictures

Photo: Mubi

Photo: A24

Photo: Orion Pictures