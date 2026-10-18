150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

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Ami Angelowicz's avatar
Ami Angelowicz
Oct 18

I’m still reeling from this.

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2 replies by John DeVore and others
Wren SD's avatar
Wren SD
Oct 19

Ok ok ok - I wouldn't bring it up except that you, like me, enjoyed 'Jupiter Ascending.' Allow me to suggest 'Mr. Right,' a genre-milkshake, 90 minute, technicolor fairy tale starring Anna Kendrick and that one guy. You know the one.

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