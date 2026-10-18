Photo: A24

You Can See Everything is more than a doc. It’s also an existential comedy stunt and disorienting performance art. The title promises something impossible.

Co-director/merry prankster Nathan Fielder insinuates himself into the life of Elizabeth Holmes, Silicon Valley swindler, who inexplicably gives him 24/7 access in the weeks before going to prison. Her crime? Selling rich old men a magic box full of wires and junk.

I don’t want to give anything away. Fielder stalks his subjects like an impish field biologist. Who is manipulating who? Can you tell a lie so big you live in it? Get lost in it? Her husband Billy is clingy and controlling; her poor parents seem shell-shocked. Holmes is mesmerizing, almost seductive, with unblinking blue eyes wide like radar dishes. There are more than a few gasp-worthy surprises, but I’ll share one: it’s possible to feel compassion for someone who maybe doesn’t deserve it.

New 150 Word Review: ‘Digger’ (2026)

Photo: Warner Bros.

Photo: Warner Bros.

New 150 Word Review: ‘Primetime’ (2026)

Photo: A24

1 Long Essay: 5 Sam Raimi Movies, From Best To Best

Photo: Universal Pictures

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(1 of) My Favorite Horror Movies: ‘Them!’ (1954)