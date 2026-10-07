Photo: Orion Pictures

I’m never disappointed with a Mahershala Ali performance. I could list his strengths, but at his core, he’s a believable, watchable actor, and he brings those qualities to writer/director Bassam Tariq’s thoughtful, pulpy, faith-based neo-western, Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother.

Ali stars as Latif, a religious Muslim-American father of three-slash-hit man being harassed by a client into murdering a born-again Christian crime boss-slash-cult leader threatening his son, a pornographer. Phew! But that’s not the real thrust of the plot: Latif is a recent widower trying to find breast milk for his newborn, who refuses formula. He searches all of Houston.

John Cho gets to chew scenes with gold teeth as the movie’s antagonist. Fatiha is ornery and tender as Latif’s eldest daughter, Adia. In one scene, Mormon missionaries offer Latif and his family sanctuary from assassins. Latif joins their prayer circle out of respect. Later, he kicks ass.

Photo: Ketchup Entertainment

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Photo: Warner Bros.