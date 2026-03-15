150 Word Reviews: Best Picture Nominees 2026
Happy Oscars Day to all who celebrate
I’m not a huge fan of The Academy Awards™ for the same reason I don’t embrace assigning movies ratings: I just don’t think about art that way. That doesn’t mean you can’t give a movie five stars, or cheer on your favorite star during an awards ceremony. I’m just saying my opinions are rarely definitive; they’re fluid, they change over the course of years, the way I do. That doesn’t mean my takes aren’t hot. Oh, they are very hot. I did not like every movie nominated this year, not at all. But I enjoyed at least two or three (and a half?) That doesn’t mean every nominee isn’t excellent; they just didn’t all move me. I’m not perfect. Who knows, I may rewatch Hamnet at some point and realize I was wrong. (I don’t think so.)
Here are all my reviews of this year's nine Best Picture nominees. Enjoy, comment, share — I'm going to a red carpet party later and bringing my famous seven-layer dip.
1. 150 Word Review: ‘Bugonia’ (2025)
2. 150 Word Review: ‘F1’ (2025)
3. 150 Word Review: ‘Frankenstein’ (2025)
4. 150 Word Review: ‘Hamnet’ (2025)
5. 150 Word Review: ‘Marty Supreme’ (2025)
6. 150 Word Review: ‘One Battle After Another’ (2025)
7. 150 Word Review: ‘The Secret Agent’ (2025)
8. 150 Word Review: ‘Sentimental Value’ (2025)
9. 150 Word Review: ‘Sinners’ (2025)
150 Word Review: ‘Train Dreams’ (2025)
150 Word Reviews is a free newsletter—if you’re a subscriber, thanks! If not, sign up; my opinions on movies are Mercifully Short™, and my essays are full of feelings. A hearty THANK YOU to my (few but mighty) paid subscribers who help me pay my (many) bills.
Sinners ftw
Marty Supreme ftw