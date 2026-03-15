Photo: The 98th Academy Awards

I’m not a huge fan of The Academy Awards™ for the same reason I don’t embrace assigning movies ratings: I just don’t think about art that way. That doesn’t mean you can’t give a movie five stars, or cheer on your favorite star during an awards ceremony. I’m just saying my opinions are rarely definitive; they’re fluid, they change over the course of years, the way I do. That doesn’t mean my takes aren’t hot. Oh, they are very hot. I did not like every movie nominated this year, not at all. But I enjoyed at least two or three (and a half?) That doesn’t mean every nominee isn’t excellent; they just didn’t all move me. I’m not perfect. Who knows, I may rewatch Hamnet at some point and realize I was wrong. (I don’t think so.)

Here are all my reviews of this year's nine Best Picture nominees. Enjoy, comment, share — I'm going to a red carpet party later and bringing my famous seven-layer dip.

Photo: Focus Features

Photo: Apple

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Focus Features

Photo: A24

Photo: Warner Bros.

Photo: CinemaScópio

8. 150 Word Review: ‘Sentimental Value’ (2025)

Photo: Mubi

Photo: Warner Bros.