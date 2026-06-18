150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

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JB Minton 📺's avatar
JB Minton 📺
8h

I secretly hope that ET was the alien in the box at the end. That would’ve been amazing.

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Mike Errico's avatar
Mike Errico
6h

I love a withering use of the word "nice."

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