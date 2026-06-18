150 Word Reviews: 'Disclosure Day' (2026)
The surprising answer. More at eleven.
If this ended with E.T.’s return, I would have sobbed/cheered. Director Steven Spielberg returns to familiar territory in Disclosure Day. That familiarity breeds a strange complacency. The David Koepp screenplay doesn’t help; it’s an X-Files episode without the fun or paranoia. There’s too much exposition. The magic plot prop is boring. The pro-empathy message is nice.
This is a modest blockbuster by a master who has lost touch. Does he know how computers work? Does he think people watch TV news? Even a Spielbergian car chase falls flat. Josh O’Connor is a math genius hunted by a well-armed Geek Squad. Emily Blunt is practically perfect as a flighty weather forecaster who suddenly speaks fluent alien. Colin Firth is a corporate baddie trying to stop the truth from getting out. What should have been a late-career conversation with classics like Close Encounters Of The Third Kind is more melodrama than thriller.
RANDOM RANKING
Top 5 Movies With The Word ‘Day’ In The Title
‘The Day Of The Dolphin’ (1973)
‘The Day The Earth Stood Still’ (1951)
‘Remains Of The Day’ (1993)
‘Independence Day (1996)
‘Dog Day Afternoon’ (1975)
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Advice For Men: Shake hands. Firmly
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I secretly hope that ET was the alien in the box at the end. That would’ve been amazing.
I love a withering use of the word "nice."