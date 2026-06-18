Photo: Universal Pictures

If this ended with E.T.’s return, I would have sobbed/cheered. Director Steven Spielberg returns to familiar territory in Disclosure Day. That familiarity breeds a strange complacency. The David Koepp screenplay doesn’t help; it’s an X-Files episode without the fun or paranoia. There’s too much exposition. The magic plot prop is boring. The pro-empathy message is nice.

This is a modest blockbuster by a master who has lost touch. Does he know how computers work? Does he think people watch TV news? Even a Spielbergian car chase falls flat. Josh O’Connor is a math genius hunted by a well-armed Geek Squad. Emily Blunt is practically perfect as a flighty weather forecaster who suddenly speaks fluent alien. Colin Firth is a corporate baddie trying to stop the truth from getting out. What should have been a late-career conversation with classics like Close Encounters Of The Third Kind is more melodrama than thriller.

RANDOM RANKING

Top 5 Movies With The Word ‘Day’ In The Title

‘The Day The Earth Stood Still’ (1951)

‘Independence Day (1996)

Photo: Markiplier Studios

New 150 Word Review: ‘Gypsy’ (1962)

Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Advice For Men: Shake hands. Firmly