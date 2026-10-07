Photo: Nikkatsu

I keep returning to this one scene: a table of gangsters take a break from gambling to feast on a roast pig until one spits out a gold tooth. A Yakuza then remembers this particular swine had recently dined on a body he was too lazy to bury. It’s a wild, nasty bit of filmmaking.

Pigs and Battleships is Shohei Imamura’s ugly, elegant portrait of America’s occupation of Japan, a ruined country rife with poverty and opportunity. The movie takes place in Yokosuka, a seedy port city with an active black market. The movie is almost Dickensian; sprawling, messy, human. The main characters, a young couple strangled by squalor, are Hiroyuki Nagato’s Kinta, a mob flunky, and his girlfriend, Haruko, a phenomenal Jitsuko Yoshimura. She’s fiery and helpless. Because the past always talks to the present, there’s a harrowing, unblinking scene where three drunk, grinning American sailors sexually assault Haruko.