Photo: Hulu/20th Century Fox

Predator: Badlands is writer-director Dan Trachtenberg’s attempt to shake up the 38-year-old sci-fi franchise. He’s proven he can do it: 2022’s Prey, which pits the title hunter against a Native American woman, and this year’s animated Predator: Killer of Killers showed he knows how to tweak a formula.

In this movie, Trachtenberg wants to flip the genre script and introduces a scrawny Predator on a revenge mission to hunt a beast on a “death planet” crawling with hungry vines, exploding worms, and pineapples that shoot poison darts.

For the first time, a Yautja (that’s the Predator species, non-nerds) is the hero, plus there’s an Alien crossover. Our rogue Predator befriends a chatty, legless android (Elle Fanning) from the xenomorph-obsessed Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Predator: Badlands lacks the simple meathead charms of the original. This is a CGI monster movie, only the monster designs are *yawn*. But the Predator looks cool as hell.

Advice For Men: Embrace Cringe

Advice for Men is a collection of painfully honest self-help personal essays about masculinity, mental health, and pop culture written for men or anyone who has ever met, or seen, a man, far away, in the distance.

Subscribe!

Photo: Warner Bros.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Photo: Hulu/20th Century Fox

Photo: RKO