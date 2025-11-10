150 Word Review: 'Predator: Badlands'
The littlest Yautja
Predator: Badlands is writer-director Dan Trachtenberg’s attempt to shake up the 38-year-old sci-fi franchise. He’s proven he can do it: 2022’s Prey, which pits the title hunter against a Native American woman, and this year’s animated Predator: Killer of Killers showed he knows how to tweak a formula.
In this movie, Trachtenberg wants to flip the genre script and introduces a scrawny Predator on a revenge mission to hunt a beast on a “death planet” crawling with hungry vines, exploding worms, and pineapples that shoot poison darts.
For the first time, a Yautja (that’s the Predator species, non-nerds) is the hero, plus there’s an Alien crossover. Our rogue Predator befriends a chatty, legless android (Elle Fanning) from the xenomorph-obsessed Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Predator: Badlands lacks the simple meathead charms of the original. This is a CGI monster movie, only the monster designs are *yawn*. But the Predator looks cool as hell.
150 Word Reviews is a free newsletter—if you’re a subscriber, thanks! If not, sign up; my opinions on movies are Mercifully Short™, and my essays are full of feelings. A hearty THANK YOU to my (few but mighty) paid subscribers who help me pay my (many) bills.
Advice For Men: Embrace Cringe
Advice for Men is a collection of painfully honest self-help personal essays about masculinity, mental health, and pop culture written for men or anyone who has ever met, or seen, a man, far away, in the distance.