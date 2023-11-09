150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Small Bow's avatar
The Small Bow
Nov 18, 2023

Shouldn’t the top part be a 51 word review?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by John DeVore
𝐏𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐅𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐔𝐒's avatar
𝐏𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐅𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐔𝐒
Nov 10, 2023Edited

𝐖𝐎𝐖.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John DeVore
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture