150 Word Review: ‘Tenet’ (2020)

Spy palindrome spy

Christopher Nolan's blockbusters are all stunners. One reason is the director's lack of enthusiasm for CGI—he'll blow up a real plane if he has to.

Nolan understands that the first rule of showbiz is give 'em what they want. And in Tenet, he does. Cars crash, helicopters roar, bullets fly. But Nolan also gives audiences something they didn't ask for: a metaphysical meditation on love and faith with fistfights. Tenet is a cerebral 007-inspired time travel Möbius strip. It's cool-looking but inscrutable. Every line of dialogue is a Sphinx's riddle. The plot? The future is pissed-off.

John David Washington stars as a dapper secret agent who is permanently confused. Kenneth Branagh salts and peppers his evil speeches. Elizabeth Debicki trembles. Robert Pattinson plays the ultimate bestie. The climactic battle is fought by secret armies moving forward and backward in time. The most compelling special effect is the rewind button.

