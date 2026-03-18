In medieval courts, nobles paid tribute to their king to win his favor, each on their knees, offering praise and treasure, and the lavish documentary Melania, produced by Amazon MGM Studios, owned by Jeff Bezos, is just that, a $75 million tribute from a billionaire to President Trump and the First Lady.

Directed by former Hollywood hotshot Brett Ratner, Melania is a political infomercial shot like a blockbuster, following its icy subject during the days leading up to her husband’s second inauguration. Who is Melania? I have no idea. She cares about children. She’s comfortable in heels and awkward in churches. Over the course of 104 minutes, Melania changes stylish outfits, pores over seating charts, gets in and out of SUVs and planes, and welcomes designers, assistants, and other courtiers to her golden penthouse in New York City. There is a desperation, an insecurity, ungirding every minute of manufactured glamor.

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