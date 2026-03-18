150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

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Michelle Frankfurter's avatar
Michelle Frankfurter
1d

You’re a better man than me, DeVore. Sitting through Melania would be like having a feeding tube pumping industrial effluence directly into the brain. But someone’s gotta do it.

Bezos bends both knees to fellate the Mad King while eviscerating the Post on the grounds that it was hemorrhaging money. A third of the Post’s staff, including all nine photographers - among them decades-long veteran photojournalists kicked to the curb. It reminds me of Boxer, the loyal workhorse shipped off to the glue factory in Animal Farm. Thank you for your service!

Bezos could have kept the Post afloat, much like his trophy yacht and his trophy wife. But it’s not a matter of whether the Post was profitable or not. Journalism has no place in the pre-apocalyptic, neo-feudalist society these parasitic billionaires have envisioned.

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Christopher Manson's avatar
Christopher Manson
16h

I'm glad the home version restored all the ping pong ball footage.

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